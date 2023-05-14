Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for about 5.0% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 1.69% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $187,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 417.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 103,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 2.3 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $191.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.07 and its 200-day moving average is $219.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.73.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.