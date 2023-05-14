Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.94% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $149,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $120.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.88.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

