Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CAKE. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of CAKE opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

