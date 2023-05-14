Chellitcoin (CHLT) Price Tops $0.0098 on Major Exchanges

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Chellitcoin has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. One Chellitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Chellitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.96 billion and $0.07 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chellitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chellitcoin Profile

Chellitcoin launched on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chellitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chellitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chellitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chellitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chellitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.