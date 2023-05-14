Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 32,286 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,286 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.43% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $26,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.52. 85,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,772. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $46.76.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

