Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,938,000 after buying an additional 595,046 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,952,000 after buying an additional 246,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,723,000 after buying an additional 68,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,300,000 after buying an additional 75,903 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $73.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,823,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,051,855. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.79.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.