Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $17.92 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 173,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,757,000 after buying an additional 24,828 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $413.41. 2,281,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,952. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $406.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

