Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWM traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $172.72. 20,406,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,297,338. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.63 and its 200-day moving average is $180.92. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

