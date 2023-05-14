Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,969 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,453 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,710,330,000 after acquiring an additional 845,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.66.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,422,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,391,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $700.88 billion, a PE ratio of 162.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.65. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $292.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.