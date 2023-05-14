Chiliz (CHZ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.54 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $743.38 million and approximately $21.54 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,975,647,158 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

