China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Issues Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.67 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAAS opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

CAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

