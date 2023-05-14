China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the April 15th total of 430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLEU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Liberal Education by 801.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 185,471 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Liberal Education by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLEU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 54,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,444. China Liberal Education has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

