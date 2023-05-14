China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,142,700 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the April 15th total of 18,145,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.5 days.
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS SNPMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. 427,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.
About China Petroleum & Chemical
