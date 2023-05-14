Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1,778.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 968,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 916,788 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $84,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 425,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,952,000 after buying an additional 29,131 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 263,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 113,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $91.99. The stock had a trading volume of 21,837,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,938,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average is $98.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

