Cindicator (CND) Trading Down 43.4% Over Last Week

Cindicator (CND) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $905.46 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence.

Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era.”

Cindicator Token Trading

