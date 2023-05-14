Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNK. StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cinemark by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

