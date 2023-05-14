Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Boosted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after buying an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after buying an additional 159,396 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Cintas by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,018,000 after buying an additional 92,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,220,000 after purchasing an additional 88,148 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS opened at $474.36 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $478.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $451.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. Cintas’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

