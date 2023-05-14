CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CINT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on CI&T from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CINT opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. CI&T has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $17.28.

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). CI&T had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $116.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.62 million. Analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

