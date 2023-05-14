Citigroup Boosts Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target to $26.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XMTR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xometry from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Xometry from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.11. Xometry has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $754.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Xometry by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.