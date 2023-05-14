Citigroup Raises NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $278.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $252.25.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $180.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. NICE has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $235.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $568.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.45 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 12.19%. Equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

