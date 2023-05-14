Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Short Interest Up 19.8% in April

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Clever Leaves Price Performance

NASDAQ CLVRW remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,932. Clever Leaves has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clever Leaves

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clever Leaves stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,664 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

