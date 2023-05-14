CM Management LLC Grows Stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,810 shares during the period. ClearPoint Neuro makes up 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CM Management LLC owned about 0.62% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 60.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 63,349 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the third quarter worth $139,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 2.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the third quarter worth $528,000. 15.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

ClearPoint Neuro Price Performance

Shares of CLPT opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 7.54. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 79.97% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. Analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.