CM Management LLC Has $850,000 Stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

CM Management LLC raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,123,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 62,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 137,213 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,626,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 669,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 378,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAST. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TAST opened at $5.05 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $273.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.10 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.