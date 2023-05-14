CM Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

CM Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920,997 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,795,000 after buying an additional 6,219,864 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,421,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,497,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,135,000 after buying an additional 2,171,183 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,583,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.54. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

