CM Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

CM Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $12.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.