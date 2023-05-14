CM Management LLC Sells 10,200 Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

CM Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $2.41 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

Featured Stories

