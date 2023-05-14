CM Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

CM Management LLC trimmed its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Coherus BioSciences comprises about 1.7% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CM Management LLC owned 0.22% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 18.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $394.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.95. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. UBS Group raised Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.