CM Management LLC Takes Position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kronos Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRON. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,818,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kronos Bio by 320.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 612,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kronos Bio by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,926,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after purchasing an additional 450,780 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kronos Bio by 869.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its position in Kronos Bio by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 645,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 214,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.44. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kronos Bio ( NASDAQ:KRON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

