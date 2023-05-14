Coastline Trust Co Has $685,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,253 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

EEM opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

