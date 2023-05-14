Coastline Trust Co Invests $218,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Yum China by 4.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,085,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,980,000 after buying an additional 671,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Yum China by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,375,000 after buying an additional 166,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP raised its stake in Yum China by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 3,271,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,077,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,179,041 shares of company stock worth $73,434,579 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

