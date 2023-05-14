Coastline Trust Co Invests $243,000 in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Coastline Trust Co owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDG stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $68.51 and a 1 year high of $84.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.25. The company has a market cap of $415.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

