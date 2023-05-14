Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Coastline Trust Co cut its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $18,086,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 166.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after acquiring an additional 297,900 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $59.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

