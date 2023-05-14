Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 338,700 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the April 15th total of 456,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,880.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 410,013 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,010,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,678,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 88,130 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 81,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVGI. TheStreet downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

CVGI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 295,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $333.06 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.00. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $234.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.51 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

