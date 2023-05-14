Comparing Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charter Hall Group and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blackstone Mortgage Trust $668.52 million 4.43 $248.64 million $1.52 11.30

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Hall Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Charter Hall Group and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.25%. Given Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Hall Group and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A Blackstone Mortgage Trust 16.71% 10.58% 1.93%

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Charter Hall Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio. The company was founded by Samuel Zell, John R. Klopp, and Craig M. Hatkoff in July 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

