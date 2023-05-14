Comparing Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) & QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of QuickLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 1 0 8 0 2.78 QuickLogic 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cirrus Logic and QuickLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus target price of $102.92, indicating a potential upside of 31.07%. QuickLogic has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.14%. Given QuickLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Cirrus Logic.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cirrus Logic and QuickLogic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.90 billion 2.29 $176.70 million $3.07 25.58 QuickLogic $16.18 million 4.25 -$4.27 million ($0.34) -15.26

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cirrus Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 9.31% 18.07% 14.10% QuickLogic -26.37% -38.71% -13.75%

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats QuickLogic on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc. engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products. The company was founded by John M. Birkner, Andrew K. Chan, and Hua-Thye Chua in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

