Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Short Interest Down 13.6% in April

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,100 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the April 15th total of 232,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 52,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,409. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $349.11 million, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.35 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 14.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: RCM, EHR, and Patient Engagement. The RCM segment includes TruBridge, HRG, and TruCode, and focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider.

