Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,223. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,480,663.86. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $14,657,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,218,841 shares of company stock valued at $29,489,188 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Confluent by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,538,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,371,000 after buying an additional 1,112,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.