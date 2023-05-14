Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth $638,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 4.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of CWCO stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.63. 66,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,457. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $277.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on CWCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

