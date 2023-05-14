Contrasting Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) & Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bancorp 34 and Mid-Southern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.91 million 3.01 $1.88 million $0.65 14.31

Mid-Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp 16.51% 5.34% 0.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mid-Southern Bancorp beats Bancorp 34 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company engaged in the provision of savings and loan services. Its offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts. The company was founded in March 2016 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, NM.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank. It originates from one-to-four family residential real estate loans including home equity lines of credit, commercial, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. The firm offers commercial business and other consumer loans. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Salem, IN.

