Contrasting Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard BioTools and Illumina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard BioTools $97.95 million 1.42 -$190.10 million ($1.66) -1.07 Illumina $4.45 billion 7.41 -$4.40 billion ($28.53) -7.31

Standard BioTools has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Illumina. Illumina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard BioTools, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard BioTools -194.08% -2,049.96% -25.31% Illumina -100.92% 2.26% 1.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Standard BioTools and Illumina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Standard BioTools and Illumina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard BioTools 0 0 0 0 N/A Illumina 2 6 8 0 2.38

Illumina has a consensus price target of $253.70, indicating a potential upside of 21.62%. Given Illumina’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Illumina is more favorable than Standard BioTools.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Standard BioTools shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Illumina shares are held by institutional investors. 51.6% of Standard BioTools shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Illumina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Illumina has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Illumina beats Standard BioTools on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc. engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents. The company was founded by Stephen D. Quake and Gajus Vincent Worthington on May 19, 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions. The firm’s products include instruments, kits and reagents, selection tools, and software and analysis. Its services include sequencing and microarray services, proactive instrument monitoring, and instrument services, training, and consulting. The company was founded by David R. Walt, John R. Stuelpnagel, Anthony W. Czarnik, Lawrence A. Bock, and Mark S. Chee in April 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

