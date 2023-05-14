Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $10.92 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and $86.03 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $10.92 or 0.00040526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00055536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001091 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.