Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Short Interest Up 36.9% in April

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the April 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMRE. StockNews.com cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CMRE stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 501,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,462. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.40. Costamare has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $265.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.02 million. Costamare had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 204.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 45,164 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 55,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

(Get Rating)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, CBI, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.