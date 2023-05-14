Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires 1,190 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,293,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,952,000 after buying an additional 471,101 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,947,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $549,481,000 after buying an additional 4,485,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,670,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,505,193. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

