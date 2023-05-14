Coston McIsaac & Partners Buys 846 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 1.4% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in 3M were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $771,768,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,153,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $378,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $100.27. 2,456,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,914. 3M has a one year low of $99.27 and a one year high of $152.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

