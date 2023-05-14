Coston McIsaac & Partners Has $106,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coston McIsaac & Partners reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 65,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 56,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 26,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $156.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,898,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

