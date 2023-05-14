Craig Hallum Boosts Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Price Target to $25.00

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Digimarc Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $535.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $28.15.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 198.03%. The company had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.
About Digimarc
Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.
