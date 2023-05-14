Craig Hallum Boosts Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Price Target to $25.00

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Digimarc Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $535.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $28.15.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 198.03%. The company had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Digimarc

About Digimarc

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 165.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Digimarc by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Digimarc by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Digimarc by 263.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

See Also

