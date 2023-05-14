Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average of $102.12. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CR shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Saturday. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Crane by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

