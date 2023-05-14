Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Announces Earnings Results

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $598.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.62 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 14.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.
Crescent Point Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 14.36%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.
About Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
