Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $598.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.62 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $6.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.96.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPG. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $62,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $81,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

