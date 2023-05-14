Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPGGet Rating) (TSE:CPG) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $598.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.62 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $6.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.96.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPG. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $62,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $81,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Earnings History for Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

