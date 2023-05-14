Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:CREC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.48. 7,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Get Crescera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Crescera Capital Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescera Capital Acquisition

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.