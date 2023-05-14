Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Crescera Capital Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ:CREC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.48. 7,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.
Institutional Trading of Crescera Capital Acquisition
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Crescera Capital Acquisition
Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.
